RCB Cricketer Yash Dayal's Arrest Stayed

IMAGE: RCB cricketer Yash Dayal been accused by a woman of mental, emotional and physical exploitation under false promise of marriage. Photograph: BCCI

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, stayed cricketer Yash Dayal's arrest in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman for 5 years.

Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, secured relief from a bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Anil Kumar, Livelaw.in reported.

Granting the cricketer relief till the next date of listing, the bench orally observed: 'You could have been fooled for 1 day, 2 days, 3 days... but 5 years...you are entering into a relationship for 5 years...one can't be fooled for 5 years.'

The FIR was registered against 27-year-old Dayal at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad under BNS section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage) on July 6.

The action was taken after a woman complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the integrated grievance redressal system on June 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

The alleged victim also claimed that Dayal kept postponing her proposal to marry, and eventually, she came to know Dayal was involved with other women as well.