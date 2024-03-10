News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCA in turmoil: IPL future hangs in balance

RCA in turmoil: IPL future hangs in balance

Source: ANI
March 10, 2024 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We want to move forward by taking everyone together: RCA acting chief Dhananjay Khimsar

RCA

The Acting President of Rajasthan Cricket Association, Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, said that he wanted to move forward by taking everyone together and suggestions would be welcomed from previous RCA chief Vaibhav Gehlot who held the position for three years.

"I want to move forward positively so that this can be a new sunrise for cricket. Vaibhav Gehlot has held this post for 3 years so he is experienced...if he gives any suggestions positively, we will take it seriously. We want to move forward by taking everyone together..." Dhananjay told the media on Sunday.

Earlier, Vaibhav Gehlot announced his resignation from his post as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Monday, accusing the current government of acting against him with a "malicious intent". Dhananjay replaced him as the president.

Gehlot took to X (formerly Twitter) and released a statement announcing his resignation.

Gehlot, who is also a Congress leader, said he started working as the president of RCA in 2019 and made efforts to uplift cricket in the state.

 

"In the year 2019, I started working as the President of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). Everyone knows what was the situation in RCA during the tenure of the previous BJP government before Shri CP Joshi became the RCA President in 2017 and what was the plight of cricket in Rajasthan. BCCI even banned RCA due to which neither cricket matches could be held here nor the Rajasthan cricket team could participate in any tournament. After Shri CP Joshi, I got the opportunity to work on this post and he acted as a mentor and guided us. My objective was to promote cricket in Rajasthan and connect more and more youth with this game," said Gehlot. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy
Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy
India dominates ICC rankings across all formats!
India dominates ICC rankings across all formats!
SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech
SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech
Ranji Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back
Ranji Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back
Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya's Paris Olympic dreams shattered
Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya's Paris Olympic dreams shattered
Can't see another fast bowler matching Anderson: Broad
Can't see another fast bowler matching Anderson: Broad
Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP
Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

How young blood transformed India's Test dominance

How young blood transformed India's Test dominance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances