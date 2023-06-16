News
Rayudu heads to USA for Major League Cricket!

Rayudu heads to USA for Major League Cricket!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 16, 2023 10:02 IST
Ambati Rayudu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambati Rayudu/Twitter

Ambati Rayudu is set to participate in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket as a part of the Texas Super Kings (TSK) franchise.

The announcement was made by TSK on social media while unveiling their lineup of esteemed overseas players.

 

CSK

Joining a star-studded roster of overseas signings for the Texas Super Kings, Rayudu will team up with New Zealand players Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, as well as Dwayne Bravo and David Miller, among others. Notably, Bravo retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2023 season and took up the role of bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu's inclusion in the MLC marks him as the first Indian cricketer who has represented the country at the senior level to participate in the league.

Owned by the same proprietors as the Chennai Super Kings franchise, the Texas Super Kings will commence their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie in Texas.

The tournament will feature six teams and will be held across two venues from July 14 to 31 in the United States of America.

Rayudu recently announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket after securing his sixth IPL title with the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
