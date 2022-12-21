News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC CEO bats for Pakistan as Test cricket destination

ICC CEO bats for Pakistan as Test cricket destination

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 21, 2022 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice talks to the audience

IMAGE: ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice talks to the audience. Photograph: Oliver Clarke/Getty Images

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice is keen to see more Test cricket being played in Pakistan following the successful completion of the three-match series against the Ben Stokes-led England.

In 2022, test cricket made a comeback to Pakistan and Allardice stated that the recent tour of England to Pakistan was a huge success and was optimistic of future tours to the Asian country being equally triumphant.

The ICC president was impressed by how frequently local fans interacted with those who had travelled from abroad for what was England's first Test series there since 2005.

The three matches, played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi, saw spectators give a huge thumbs up to Test cricket, even though the hosts lost the series 0-3.

 

Australia also toured Pakistan earlier this year, with packed stadiums for the three-Test series indicating the fans' craze for the longest format of the game in the country.

"The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors," Allardice told Pakistan Cricket.

"I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm."

Pakistan will host reigning World Test champions New Zealand for a two-Test series beginning in Karachi on December 26.

Allardice was optimistic Test cricket will continue to flourish in Pakistan at a time when major Test-playing nations such as Australia and England are seeing a noticeable drop in stadium attendance.

"The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors. I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm," said Allardice as quoted by ICC.

"Pakistan is one of the strongest cricketing countries in the ICC membership," Allardice said.

"To have a series like this (versus England) taking place and fans travelling to Pakistan and New Zealand starting in a few day's time for their Test series as well is a huge step forward to getting cricket back in Pakistan on a regular basis."

Pakistan's prospects of making it to the World Test Championship final received a huge blow after their series whitewash to England and now, Babar Azam's team must hope against hope to make it to the game at The Oval in June.

On Boxing Day, Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first Test match; the series will end on January 3 in Multan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Who's Keeping Messi Company In Bed?
Who's Keeping Messi Company In Bed?
DISGUSTING Argentine Goalie Martinez!
DISGUSTING Argentine Goalie Martinez!
Markets pare early gains; Sensex tumbled 635.05 points
Markets pare early gains; Sensex tumbled 635.05 points
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Another injury blow to Team India
Another injury blow to Team India
Top 10 Picks At IPL 2023 Auction
Top 10 Picks At IPL 2023 Auction

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Virat is hungry, he wants to leave with a hundred'

'Virat is hungry, he wants to leave with a hundred'

Murray working on his game and body ahead of Aus Open

Murray working on his game and body ahead of Aus Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances