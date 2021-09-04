News
Rashid's four overs are the most crucial in any T20 match: Pollock

Source: ANI
September 04, 2021 17:42 IST
IMAGE: Shaun Pollock has termed Rashid Khan as an absolute game changer in T20s. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Legendary South African cricketer Shaun Pollock believes Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is an absolute game changer and feels the bowler can change the context of the game with just his 4 overs in a T20 encounter.

"Rashid Khan is an absolute game changer. He is so dangerous with the ball, and his four overs are the most crucial overs in any T20 match that he's part of. His skill and craft with the ball is just exceptional. He is also a decent contributor with the bat, and can knock it about in the death overs at times. For me, he is the MVP in any match in any league that he is playing," he said.

 

The former South Africa skipper made a special guest appearance during the first Rario Pack Reveal Party, where users and fans found out the contents of Rario's much awaited first-mint. The launch packs consisted of the most exciting plays and memorable moments from the Caribbean Premier League's first eight seasons from 2013-2020. The Hero Caribbean Premier League (Hero CPL) is an official partner of Rario.

Pollock also shared stories from the time he was an avid collector of sports cards during his childhood. "Growing up, we used to have collectible cards for all South African sporting legends, which we used to collect and stick inside a particular book that used to be there. There were about 100-odd names in this book. So we would get these cards, swap them in school and stick them on in their place in the book.

“There used to be ten 'all-time legends', which were rare cards and the hardest to get hold of. We had to swap about 15 cards just to get hold of one of those rare ones. I remember that time fondly. Since then, I have signed quite a few of these cards for fans," said Pollock. 

