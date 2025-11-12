Rashid Confirms Second Marriage

IMAGE: Rashid Khan clarified that the woman is his wife and that their nikaah took place earlier this year, on August 2, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

Star spinner Rashid Khan has put an end to swirling rumours about his relationship status, confirming that he has indeed tied the knot for the second time.

Days after pictures and videos of Rashid sitting beside a woman in traditional Afghan attire went viral, Rashid took to Instagram to clarify that the woman is his wife and that their nikaah took place earlier this year, on August 2, 2025.

Rashid, who got married for the first time in October 2024 in Kabul on the same night as his brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan, took to Instagram to set the record straight.

'On August 2nd, 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life. I had my nikaah and married a woman who embodies the love, peace, and partnership I always hoped for,' Rashid wrote.

'I recently took my wife to a charity event, and it's unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward -- she is my wife, and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support, and understanding -- thank you.'