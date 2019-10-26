Rankireddy-Shetty march into French Open final

Last updated on: October 27, 2019 00:37 IST

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty of India. Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outclassed Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe of Japan in straight games to enter the men's doubles final at the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

Rankireddy-Shetty won 21-11, 25-23 in 50 minutes to enter the final.

In Sunday's summit clash, they will take on top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia, who beat Chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching 21-18, 23-21.

On Friday, both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out of the French Open after losing their respective quarter-finals.



Sindhu was defeated by Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying while Nehwal lost to South Korea's An Se Young.