Ranji: Rahane flops as Mumbai lose to Railways

December 27, 2019 15:53 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane failed in both innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Railways caused the biggest upset in this Ranji Trophy season so far, after they defeated domestic giants Mumbai by 10 wickets within three days in their Elite Group B match, in Mumbai, on Friday.

After bundling out Mumbai for paltry 114 on the opening day, Railways riding on skipper Karn Sharma's unbeaten 112, grabbed a crucial 152-run first innings lead.



Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan (5-60) took five wickets, as Mumbai were bundled out for 198 in their second essay at the Wankhede Stadium, after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed miserably in the second innings as well. Batting at No 3, Rahane struggled as he made just five in the first essay.

Opener Prithvi Shaw also struggled to make an impression -- scoring 12 and 23 -- in the two innings.



The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions resumed the third day on their overnight score of 64/3 and needed to bat as long as possible to avoid an outright defeat or to at-least force a draw.



However, Rahane, who resumed on his overnight score of three, could add only five runs to his score, before he was dismissed for eight.



Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, was caught by wicketkeeper Nitin Bhille, to leave Mumbai in a spot of bother at 69-4.



Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (65 off 94 runs) and experienced Aditya Tare (14 off 47 balls) tried to rally the Mumbai innings with their 64-run stand for the fifth wicket.



They tried to frustrate the Railways' bowlers and Yadav unlike his usual attacking game, played a sedate knock.



However, Railways' pacer Pradeep T, who had taken six wickets in the first innings, broke the partnership, after removing Tare, who edged to keeper Nitin Bhille.



After Tare's dismissal Railways pegged back the hosts by taking two wickets in quick succession -- Suryakumar and Shams Mulani (1) -- as Mumbai slipped to 135-7.



However, Shardul Thakur (21 off 31 balls) along with Akash Parkar (35 not out), ensured that Mumbai avoided the humiliation of an innings defeat.



Leg-spinner Sharma had trapped Parkar in front of the wicket, but it was declared a no-ball for overstepping



At the stroke of lunch Thakur was caught by Mrunal Devdhar in the slip cordon off Karan, as Mumbai were teetering at 164/8, and were ahead only by 12 runs.



Pacer Tushar Deshpande survived for 15 balls, but fell when Mumbai were 33 runs ahead.



With Parkar's knock, Mumbai could at least set a 47-run target.



For Railways, openers Mrunal Devdhar (27 not out) and Pratham Singh (19 not out) overhauled the target in the 12th over, with all 10 wickets to spare.



The Railways' win is more special, as 42 overs were lost on the first two days due to bad light and start was delayed because of the solar eclipse on Thursday.



Mumbai had won their lung-opener against Baroda, and will play heavyweights Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground from January 3.



Brief Scores:



Mumbai 114 and 198 (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Himanshu Sangwan 5-60) vs Railways 266 and 47/0. Railways won by 10 wickets.