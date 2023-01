IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw celebrates. Photograph: PTI

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw scored a triple hundred against Assam in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday in Guwahati.

The 23-year-old continued from his unbeaten 240 from overnight and brought up his triple ton. This was Shaw’s maiden triple hundred in First-Class cricket.

Batting with captain Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw led the Mumbai team to a mammoth first innings score which neared 500.

Shaw had a lean run in the tournament before the Assam game, with just 160 runs from the previous seven innings for Mumbai.