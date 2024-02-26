Ranji Trophy: MP sneak past Andhra to make semis

A round-up of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches played on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh reach Ranji semifinals with thrilling four-run win over Andhra

Anubhav Agarwal ran through Andhra's batting line-up with a superb six-wicket haul to propel Madhya Pradesh into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy following a four-run victory over Andhra in Indore on Monday.

In a low-scoring quarter-final played at the Holkar Stadium, bowlers ruled the roost for the majority of the contest and despite a spirited fight from the visiting side, Madhya Pradesh prevailed to make it to the final four.

With this win, the 2021-22 champions Madhya Pradesh became the second team after Tamil Nadu to enter the semi-finals.

On what turned out to be the final day, Andhra were bowled out for a mere 165 chasing 170 to win on the fourth day.

Resuming at 95/4 and with their senior batter Hanuma Vihari on strike with 75 runs more needed to win, Andhra were the more confident side but Agarwal led a stunning fightback once again for Madhya Pradesh.

Having taken three wickets in the first innings to help Madhya Pradesh take a vital lead of 62 runs, Agarwal terrorised the Andhra batters in the second innings to return figures of 6/52 from 19 overs.

Kulwant Khejroliya picked 2/40 while Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain bagged one wicket apiece.

Agarwal struck thrice to put Madhya Pradesh in complete command when he had overnight batter Karan Shinde (14) trapped leg-before in the 51st over of the innings.

In his next over, Agarwal had Vihari (55 off 136 balls, 5 fours) caught by wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri and pinned Shoaib Mohammed Khan (0) in front of the wickets for a first-ball duck.

While Khejroliya removed KV Sasikanth (7), Andhra threatened to take the game away from MP's grasp with a 32-run stand for the ninth wicket between Girinath Reddy (15 off 42 balls) and Ashwin Hebbar (22 off 52 balls).

Agarwal found a timely breakthrough getting rid of Girinath, which made the task more difficult for Andhra who needed another nine runs with one wicket in hand.

With five runs needed for Andhra to win, Khejroliya trapped No 7 Hebbar (22 off 42 balls) to deliver a narrow win for his side.

For his match-haul of 9/85, Agarwal was declared the player of the match.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 234 & 107 beat Andhra 172 & 165 in 69.2 overs (Hanuma Vihari 55; Anubhav Agarwal 6/52) by 4 runs.

Pacers Vidwath, Vysakh shine to put Karnataka in driver's seat vs Vidarbha

IMAGE: Vidwath Kaverappa bowled a vital spell of 6/61 to spearhead Karnataka's comeback against Vidarbha on Day 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Nagpur: Karnataka batters set up a fascinating final day with a determined effort after pacers Vidwath Kaverappa and Vysakh Vijaykumar gave them a foothold against Vidarbha with splendid spells on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-finals here on Monday.

Chasing a massive 371 to win, Karnataka were 103 for one at close with captain Mayank Agarwal (61) and KV Aneesh (1) at the crease.

The visitors further need 268 runs on Tuesday for a remarkable victory.

But Karnataka should profusely thank Kaverappa (6/61) and Vijaykumar (4/81) for force opening the door while bowling out Vidarbha for 196 in their second innings.

Vidarbha started the day on a strong note at 50 for no loss and ahead by 224 runs.

But the dismissal of opener Dhruv Shorey (57, 98b, 3x4) sparked a collapse as Kaverappa and Vijaykumar ripped through Vidarbha innings with an incisive effort.

The home side lost remaining eight wickets for adding a mere 103 runs in a little less than two sessions and that gave Karnataka a reasonable opening.

Of course, Karnataka still needed to 371 to win but Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth went after the target in all earnestness adding 101 runs in 23.4 overs.

They scored at nearly five runs an over as Vidarbha bowlers began to wilt under the onslaught.

However, Samarth was castled by left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate minutes before stumps to give some relief to Vidarbha.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 460 & 196 all out in 57.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 57, Karun Nair 34; Vidwath Kaverappa 6/61, Vysakh Vijayakumar 4/81) vs Karnataka: 286 & 103/1 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 61 batting, R Samarth 40).