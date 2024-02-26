Hanuma Vihari says will never play for Andhra again

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari gave full details of how the Andhra Cricket Association took unjust action against him which left him 'humiliated and embarrassed'. Photograph: Hanuma Vihari/Instagram

Hanuma Vihari said he will never play for Andhra again after the state association 'humiliated' him by stripping him of captaincy mid-season for shouting at a reserve player, who is the son of a local politician.



Immediately after Andhra were edged out by four runs by Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match in Indore on Monday, Vihari gave full details of how the Andhra Cricket Association took unjust action against him which left him 'humiliated and embarrassed'.

Vihari, who has played 16 Tests for India, said he wanted to quit the team after the match against Bengal last month but decide to continue for the sake of his team-mates.



"We fought hard till the end but it wasn't meant to be. Gutted to lose an another quarters with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad(who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me. Although, we chased 410 against last year's finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine," said Vihari on Instagram.



I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests.



I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season because I respect the game and my team.



Sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I've not expressed it outuntil today.



I've decided that I'll never play for Andhra where i lost my self respect.



I love the team.I love the way we're growing every season but association doesn't want us to grow."