Ranji Trophy: Gill hits century but Punjab lose to Karnataka

IMAGE: Shubman Gill stroked 102 but Punjab were beaten by an innings and 207 runs against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab captain Shubman Gill (102) struck a classy century but failed to save his team from an innings defeat to Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Gil, who resumed the day on seven, played some wonderful shots to score a majestic 102 from 171 balls, inclusive of 14 fours and three sixes. He took time to get his eye in, getting to his first fifty off 119 balls, before he dominated to smash the next 50 from just 40 balls.



He was the eighth batsmen dismissed in the Punjab second essay after they conceded a huge 420-run lead in the first innings.



Punjab had scored a paltry 55 in their first

innings with Gill contributing just four runs. They were bowled out for 213 in 63.4 overs in their second innings to lose by an innings and 207 runs.Karnataka, who had made 475 in 122.1 overs in their first innings with Ravichandran Smaran (203) scoring his maiden first class double hundred, collected seven points, including a bonus point for an innings win.

Pacer Yashovardhan Parantap and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took three wickets each for Karnataka during Punjab's second innings.



Gill had failed to impress in the recent five-match Test series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 25-year-old right-hander was unable to put up any significant contribution.



He played in five innings in three Tests, scoring just 93 runs with a highest score of 31 at an average of 18.60. He was dropped for the fourth Test but came back in the fifth and last game as captain Rohit Sharma sat himself out. But Gill could just 20 and 13 in the last Test.