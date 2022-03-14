Ranji: Jharkhand smash 800 vs Nagaland; 4th highest total

IMAGE: Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra celebrates scoring a double against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarter-final match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Jharkhand's batters dominated the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland to register the fourth-highest team total in the tournament's history at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Jharkhand batters amassed a massive total of 880 in their first innings, which is the fourth-highest team total in the Ranji trophy.



The strong performance came on the back of a double-century and two other centuries. Jharkhand batters were on the crease for 203.4 overs and were all out for 880 on Day 3. 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was the star for the Jharkhand team as he played a mammoth inning of 266 from just 269 balls, hitting 37 fours and two sixes.



Shahbaz Nadeem scored 177 runs from 304 balls hitting 22 fours and two sixes, Virat Singh hit 107 runs of 155 balls with help of 13 fours, while Anukul Roy slammed a quickfire fifty.



Hyderabad holds the highest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy. They had scored 944/6 against Andhra in 1993-94.



Tamil Nadu had notched up 912 runs against Goa in 1988-89. Madhya Pradesh had also scored 912 runs against Karnataka in the 1945-46 Ranji Trophy season.