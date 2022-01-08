News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ramnaresh Sarwan named selector of West Indies team

Ramnaresh Sarwan named selector of West Indies team

Source: PTI
January 08, 2022 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ramnaresh Sarwan was one of the prominent player in the West Indies team in his hay days. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan has been appointed as a selector to the West Indies men's senior and youth selection panels till 2024.

Sarwan's appointment was confirmed during a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board meeting on Thursday. He will serve as a member on both panels till June 2024.

 

The former top-order batter joins batting great Desmond Haynes, the newly-appointed West Indies men's lead selector, and head coach Phil Simmons on the senior panel and former leg-spinner Robert Haynes on the panel to handle youth selection.

"I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I'm passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn't hesitate," Sarwan said.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes and Mr Robert Haynes, and the two Head Coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much," he added.

During his two-and-a-half-years tenure, Sarwan, will select the squads for four marquee ICC events including, two T20 World Cups (2022 and 2024), an ODI World Cup (2023) and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

The former skipper, who played 87 Tests and 181 One-Day Internationals between 2000 and 2013, will be stepping down from his current role as the chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board's senior selection panel to focus on his new job and avoid conflict of interest.       

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said: "I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of selector on CWI's Men's Senior and Youth Panels. He is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Memes rain on social media after Djokovic visa drama
Memes rain on social media after Djokovic visa drama
PHOTOS: Aus vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, SCG
PHOTOS: Aus vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, SCG
Osaka pulls out of Melbourne semi-final
Osaka pulls out of Melbourne semi-final
Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar
Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar
UCC needed for India's integration, Govt tells HC
UCC needed for India's integration, Govt tells HC
Tiger bonds with a horse
Tiger bonds with a horse
Mallika heads to Darjeeling
Mallika heads to Darjeeling

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar

Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar

PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic win at Wanderers

PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic win at Wanderers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances