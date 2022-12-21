News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ramiz Raja SACKED As PCB Chief?

Ramiz Raja SACKED As PCB Chief?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 21, 2022 18:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja was elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in September 2021. Photograph: Ramiz Raja/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has been sacked, reports on social media suggest.

'Ramiz Raja sacked. Najam Sethi is the new PCB chairman', tweeted Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq on Wednesday.

Geo TV journalist Arfa Zake tweeted that Ramiz will take legal recourse over the sacking.

'Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja is expected NOT to resign and will chose legal procedure against decision by PM Shahbaz Sharif who nominated Najam Sethi for chairmanship of PCB', Arfa tweeted.

Ramiz's sacking comes after Babar Azam's team lost the home series against England 3-0, which hit Pakistan's chances of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Pakistan have now lost four consecutive Tests -- one against Australia (also at home) and three against England.

Pakistan were in third spot in the points table, ahead of India before the England series. But the series sweep saw them fall to seventh spot, below Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Ramiz was elected unopposed PCB chief for a three-year tenure in September 2021. The veteran of 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997 took over from Ehsan Mani.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
