PIX: England first team to whitewash Pakistan at home

PIX: England first team to whitewash Pakistan at home

Last updated on: December 20, 2022 12:25 IST
IMAGE: Ben Stokes-led England are the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

England became the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

 

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate winning the third and final Test at the Karachi National Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with head coach Brendon McCullum. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

IMAGE: Harry Brook was named the man of the match and player of the series. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
