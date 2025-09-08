HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Birthday boy Gill makes some fun revelations

September 08, 2025

What's his pet name, who are his idols and who's his best friend in the team...

Shubman Gill revealed why his jersey number is 77

IMAGE: Shubman Gill revealed why his jersey number is 77. Photograph: BCCI

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who turned 26 on Monday, opened up about the little stories behind his jersey number, his cricketing heroes, and the on-field duels he cherishes most.

Known for his love of big runs, scored with elegance and flair, Gill has already carved out a career marked by memorable moments. But one thing that has often intrigued fans is the number 77 that adorns his jersey.

 

'My jersey number is 77, and the reason behind getting it was when I played the Under-19 World Cup and wanted number seven, but it wasn’t available, so I took two sevens,' Gill revealed in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

The youngster also spoke of the players who have inspired him over the years.

'My cricketing idol growing up was Sachin sir. My current favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli,' he said.

And when it comes to camaraderie within the dressing room, Gill didn’t hesitate: ‘My best friend in the team is Ishan Kishan.’

Ishan Kishan with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan (right) with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj during a Caribbean holiday. Photograph: Ishan Kishan/Instagram

The youngest Indian Test skipper has faced the best in the world, but the duel he relishes the most is against a teammate, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. 

‘One battle I enjoy the most is facing Bumrah in the nets. He is always on you, and he never gives you an inch. He always wants to intimidate you, show you that he is the best,’ Gill said.

Away from the game, Gill is just as candid. He revealed his nickname and the people who matter most to him.

Shubman Gill with his father Lakhwinder Singh

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with his father Lakhwinder Singh. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

‘My nickname is Kaka, which in Punjabi means baby. The first person I call after winning the match is my dad. One thing I can’t live without is my family,’ he said.

Since making his debut, Gill has featured in 37 Tests, amassing 2,647 runs at 41.35. In ODIs, his record stands out with 2,775 runs from 55 matches at an impressive 59.04. He has also played 21 T20Is, scoring 578 runs.

Gill will be back in action on Tuesday, this time as vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup.

