Why Didn't Bumrah Bowl? Gill's Answer Sparks Debate

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who had bowled superbly in the first innings for a five-wicket haul, was seen receiving a shoulder massage just before the new ball was taken, raising alarm bells among fans and experts alike. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Was England inched closer to one of their greatest Test chases, India’s most feared bowler stood on the field without the ball in hand. Jasprit Bumrah, the man who rattled England’s top order in the first innings, was nowhere near the action during the final overs—leaving fans puzzled and concerned.

Was it an injury? A missed opportunity? Captain Shubman Gill has an explanation—but it’s not one many are buying.

Despite the second new ball becoming available after the 80th over, skipper Shubman Gill handed it to Mohammed Siraj and continued with Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. With just 21 runs needed for victory, the move backfired spectacularly. England’s wicketkeeper Jamie Smith launched a brutal assault on Jadeja, hammering 18 runs in one over to wrap up a commanding five-wicket win and complete a stunning 371-run chase—their second-highest in Test history.

Bumrah, who had bowled superbly in the first innings for a five-wicket haul, was seen receiving a shoulder massage just before the new ball was taken, raising alarm bells among fans and experts alike. Hopes briefly surged that India’s pace spearhead might return for a late spell. But he stayed on the field without taking the ball, leaving many baffled and speculating over a potential injury.

Gill, however, dismissed any concerns post-match, stating that Bumrah was "completely fit" and the decision was purely tactical.

“No, he's completely fit. Nothing like that,” Gill told the BBC.

“They were 15 or 20 runs left, so we just wanted to give it to some other bowlers, but he is definitely fit.”

The explanation, though, did little to ease the frustration of fans, who questioned why India’s most lethal weapon was withheld at such a crucial moment.

While Bumrah went wicketless in the second innings, his presence with the new ball could have offered India a slim chance of a late twist, especially after early breakthroughs by Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur. Prasidh struck twice to break England’s 188-run opening stand, and Shardul removed Joe Root and Jamie Smith in quick succession. Jadeja’s dismissal of Ben Stokes added to the drama, but England always looked in control—thanks in part to India’s defensive fields and absence of their pace leader in the closing stages.

With the five-match series now tilted 1-0 in England’s favour, India will need to address not just their bowling combinations, but also key tactical calls—like why Jasprit Bumrah, fully fit and ready, wasn’t thrown the ball when it mattered most.