Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rajasthan Royals fined for slow-over rate against Delhi

Rajasthan Royals fined for slow-over rate against Delhi

Source: PTI
September 25, 2021 23:29 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and his teammates have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their 33-run loss to Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

 

While Samson has coped up a penalty of 24 lakhs, the other members of the playing XI "were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee."

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs," IPL said in a statement.

While the Royals bowlers did well to restrict Delhi Capitals to 154/6, the batters, apart from skipper Samson, who scored an unbeaten 70, failed to rise to the occasion.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
