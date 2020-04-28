Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing, says Akmal makes list of idiots

April 28, 2020 14:55 IST

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said criminalising match-fixing can be a "useful deterrent" to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted.

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting COVID- 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders, law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted.

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brace for more," Raja tweeted.

Earlier, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also said that he has asked the Pakistan government to bring in legislation criminalising match-fixing.

Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

The suspension came after alleged misconduct involving the cricketer during a fitness test. Akmal allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

After determining that Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board had referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge on April 9.