Raina predicts! Gill to replace SKY as T20 captain?

Raina predicts! Gill to replace SKY as T20 captain?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 17, 2024 21:07 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats during practice session. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has thrown his weight behind Shubman Gill as the potential future captain of the Indian T20 team.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav's recent appointment as the captain, Raina believes Gill's impressive performances and current role as vice-captain make him a strong contender for the top job.

The BCCI recently appointed Suryakumar Yadav as the India T20 captain ahead of Hardik Pandya. He is expected to lead India in the next T20 World Cup in 2026. However, Raina sees vice-captain Shubman Gill leading the team for a long time.

"Shubman Gill is a super star. Gill is vice captain it means someone is thinking about him. If he does well in the IPL and win the trophy he is the future (captaincy). He will be the next super star," said Raina.

 

Raina is also excited about Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket after close to two years.

"He is looking very good. He scored a fifty in Duleep Trophy. He has been keeping well. When you talk about a Test match you play it session by session."

"Bangladesh have done well against Pakistan. They have got good spinners, it will be interesting to see how the Indians bat against them," added Raina ahead of the first Test beginning in Chennai on Thursday.

REDIFF CRICKET
They're hungry to play for India: Rohit on youngsters
Rahul gets Rohit backing
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
Exports sink 9.3%; trade deficit widens to 10-mth high
Nagaland killings: SC closes case against 30 armymen
Kejriwal resigns, Atishi set to be next Delhi CM
1,000 Hezbollah operatives hurt in pager, radio blasts

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

