News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul gets Rohit backing

Rahul gets Rohit backing

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 17, 2024 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul 

IMAGE: KL Rahul. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Rohit threw his weight behind batsman KL Rahul, who made 86 and 22 in the first match against England in January but missed the rest of the series with injury.

"Everybody knows the quality Rahul has. We want him to play all the games to bring the best out of him," he added.

"Unfortunately, he got injured after Hyderabad and didn't play afterwards. I hope he continues from where he left off. I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Test cricket."

"Rahul has got the game to do well in Test cricket, I see no reason he can't be successful in this format.

"Since the day I became captain, I have always advised him to unleash his best. We will play you every game. With the talent & ability he has, he plays spin well, pace well. Now it is upto him how he can mark his career from here. We want to bring the best out of him", Rohit added.

With Rohit and Virat Kohli pushing 40, India need to prep the next generation to ease their way into the team when the two stalwarts hang up their boots.

"We have to groom Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhriuv Jurel.

"Yashasvi has delivered in tough situations and played really well. Sarfaraz played with fearless and same with Jurel".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
Special Chennai Homecoming For Ashwin
Special Chennai Homecoming For Ashwin
Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM
Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM
India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title
India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title
Modi turns 74; leaders across party lines extend wishes
Modi turns 74; leaders across party lines extend wishes
Guess How Tall Hyderabad's Lord Ganesha Is?
Guess How Tall Hyderabad's Lord Ganesha Is?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'

'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'

'Gambhir's style is different from Dravid, but...'

'Gambhir's style is different from Dravid, but...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances