Rahul gets Rohit backing

IMAGE: KL Rahul. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Rohit threw his weight behind batsman KL Rahul, who made 86 and 22 in the first match against England in January but missed the rest of the series with injury.

"Everybody knows the quality Rahul has. We want him to play all the games to bring the best out of him," he added.

"Unfortunately, he got injured after Hyderabad and didn't play afterwards. I hope he continues from where he left off. I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Test cricket."

"Rahul has got the game to do well in Test cricket, I see no reason he can't be successful in this format.

"Since the day I became captain, I have always advised him to unleash his best. We will play you every game. With the talent & ability he has, he plays spin well, pace well. Now it is upto him how he can mark his career from here. We want to bring the best out of him", Rohit added.

With Rohit and Virat Kohli pushing 40, India need to prep the next generation to ease their way into the team when the two stalwarts hang up their boots.

"We have to groom Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhriuv Jurel.

"Yashasvi has delivered in tough situations and played really well. Sarfaraz played with fearless and same with Jurel".