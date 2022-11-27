News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton

Rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton

Last updated on: November 27, 2022 13:04 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays the reverse sweep for a six during the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The second One-day International between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday was abandoned because of rain.

Put into bat, India were 89/1 in 12.5 overs before heavy rain forced the umpires to call off the match.

 

Captain Shikhar Dhawan perished for 3, before Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill treated the fans at Seddon Park with superb strokeplay in the few overs they batted together.

Suryakumar entertained with a quickfire 34 from 25 balls,  laced with three sixes, while Gill stroked 45 from 42 balls.

The match was halted earlier when India were 22/0 in 4.5 overs before rain reduced the match to 29 overs per side.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0, after they won the first match by seven wickets.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

