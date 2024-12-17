Rain or shine, Rahul's performance will be critical on Day 4

IMAGE: India will be looking towards KL Rahul to anchor the innings on Day 4 against Australia at the 'Gabba. Photograph: BCCI / X

As Day 4 unfolds in the closely contested match, all eyes are on KL Rahul, whose performance could be pivotal in shaping the outcome.

With the pitch showing signs of wear and unpredictable weather conditions looming, Rahul's ability to anchor the innings will be crucial for his team’s success.

The opener has displayed resilience so far, navigating the tricky bowling attack with composure. However, with rain clouds threatening to interrupt play, the pressure to score efficiently while ensuring stability is higher than ever.

Rahul's form on Day 4 could be the deciding factor, not only in countering the opposition's bowlers but also in setting up a defendable total or chasing down the target with confidence.

Fans and teammates alike will be hoping for a steady knock from the dependable batsman.

Considering that India have only a couple more natural batters in the lineup, the looming worry is that of a follow-on being forced if India is bowled out for a meagre total.

If it's cloudy, there might be more movement for the seamers, benefiting the bowling team. The ball may swing more under humid conditions. A dry day could make the pitch deteriorate further, aiding spinners if cracks widen and the surface becomes dustier.

Rain or bad light could disrupt the rhythm of the batting or bowling side, impacting strategies. For a batting side under pressure, a break can help players regroup.