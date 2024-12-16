Gabba Test headed for a draw?

IMAGE: Play on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba was interrupted with intermittent rain on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

The Bureau of Meteorology of Australia has reported on Monday that there are 90% chances of rain on the last two days of the Brisbane Test played between the Baggy Greens and India.

The Bureau of Meteorology website also reported that on Tuesday there will be possible rainfall of 5 to 30 mm whereas on the other hand, the possibility of rain is 2 to 25 mm.

Earlier on Monday, rain stopped play in the third session of Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at The Gabba on Monday as India still trailed Australia's score by 394 runs.

At Stumps on Day 3, the visitors are struggling at 51/4 with right-hand batter KL Rahul (33*) and team skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) unbeaten at the crease.

The Rohit Sharma-led side resumed the third session from 48/4, trailing by 397 runs, with KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma unbeaten with scores of 30 (52) and 0 (1), respectively.

Most of the third session was washed out as the rain continued to fall throughout the session. This third and final session of the day only witnessed three overs where the Indian side were able to score just three runs.

In the second session, the rain interrupted play, but Pant remained consistent in his approach of picking up runs on loose deliveries that fell in his hitting arc.

As Pant and Rahul started to gain momentum with the odds stacked against them, rain once stalled play. The duo returned to the pitch once the rain let off.

Rahul arguably played the shot of the day with a cover drive straight out of the cricket textbooks off Cummins. With the scoreboard regularly ticking and the partnership becoming a threat to the Australians, Cummins upped the ante to extend the dominance exuded by the hosts.

The Australian skipper had worked out his angles and pitched the delivery beautifully to draw Pant (9) out. He nipped the ball away from Pant enough to catch the outside edge straight through to Carey.

Rahul tried to take the fight back by reeling off a four off Mitchell Starc, which turned out to be the final action in the second session.

In the first session of Day 3, a start-stop session utterly dominated by Australia, Indian players were once again asked to reflect on their flaws as the impending doom of defeat started to linger in Brisbane. It was A-Lister

Jasprit Bumrah who paved the way for India by removing Mitchell Starc in the opening hour. Starc looked deadly the moment he smoked the ball into the stand with a picture-perfect slog-sweep off Ravindra Jadeja.

Bumrah sensed the threat radiating from Starc and forced out an edge from the southpaw in the next over. A loose waft from the Australian was enough to pick up a nick as the ball travelled into the safe gloves of Rishabh Pant.

With Alex Carey on the field, Nathan Lyon resisted the temptation to go after the Indian attack, as rain made its presence felt at irregular intervals.

With the tempo of the day set, Mohammed Siraj broke the shackles and managed to breach Lyon's defence to hit the middle stump.

With just a wicket left, Carey decided to charge at Akash Deep but ended up mistiming his shot, forcing Australia to wrap up its innings on 445.