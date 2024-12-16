News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'We Cannot Send Them To Pakistan'

'We Cannot Send Them To Pakistan'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 16, 2024 20:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup match in New York, on June 9, 2024

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup match in New York, on June 9, 2024. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The discussions around India's participation at the 2025 Champions Trophy continues unabated, as deadlock persists between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and world governing body, ICC, over the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March.

 

Pakistan are set to host the Champions Trophy but India's refusal to travel to the neighbouring country citing sighting security concerns has reportedly changed matters.

According to recent developments, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the PCB have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue, Dubai being the choice host venue. But none of this has been confirmed officially yet.

Amid the ongoing drama, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that he still hopes for an 'amicable solution'.

'We [BCCI] prefer a hybrid model. But as the ICC chairman is already looking after it and is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board, we hope for an amicable solution with both nations (India and Pakistan) agreeing to it without any bitterness,' Shukla told PTI.

'The focus is majorly on our players' safety and hence we cannot send them to Pakistan. We are looking for a middle ground to sort things out,' he added.

Meanwhile, sources have told IANS that many members of the PCB are unhappy with the way Pakistan has accepted the decision to host the tournament in hybrid model.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
ICC confirms CT 2025 Hybrid Model, India v Pak in UAE
ICC confirms CT 2025 Hybrid Model, India v Pak in UAE
Learn from Tendulkar, Gavaskar tells struggling Kohli
Learn from Tendulkar, Gavaskar tells struggling Kohli
Santosh Trophy: Services, West Bengal notch wins
Santosh Trophy: Services, West Bengal notch wins
B'deshi lawyer threatened for defending Hindu monk
B'deshi lawyer threatened for defending Hindu monk
Gold slumps by Rs 1,150/10 gm; silver declines Rs 300
Gold slumps by Rs 1,150/10 gm; silver declines Rs 300
Kerala Blasters sack Coach Mikael after poor show
Kerala Blasters sack Coach Mikael after poor show

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
India, Pak to play at neutral venues in ICC events
India, Pak to play at neutral venues in ICC events

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances