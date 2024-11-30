News
Home  » Cricket » Rain delays start of India's warm-up match in Canberra

Rain delays start of India's warm-up match in Canberra

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 30, 2024 09:12 IST
Team India

Photograph: BCCI/X

The start of India's two-day warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra on Saturday was delayed because of rain.

A steady drizzle meant that the pitch and the 30-yard circle had to be covered delaying the start of the pink-ball day-night match.

The toss has been delayed with the umpires inspected to conduct an inspection at 9.15am

IST.

This is India's first practice match of the tour, having opted not to have any warm-up games before the start of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

 

India will be hoping the weather will improve later as they look to give captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom, missed the first Test some much-needed match practice.

REDIFF CRICKET
