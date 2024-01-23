News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp

Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp

Source: PTI
January 23, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian players were seen sweating in out during their training session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India head coach Rahul Dravid's words contained a mild warning to the England camp when he said the pitch for the first Test would offer assistance to spinners as the game moves on.

Ahead of the first Test starting in Hyderabad from Thursday, the 22-yard trampoline in Hyderabad spotted a dry look, especially from the good length area on either side of it.

“Hard one to say (nature of pitch). We will have a look once it (match) starts and figure it out. It looks a good one from what I've seen,” Dravid began his statement during Tuesday's media interaction in a rather mundane manner.

 

Then he added: “But may spin a little bit. How quickly and how fast, I'm not sure. But it might spin a little bit certainly as the game goes on.”

‘We have enough self-belief that we can do something special’

Fast bowler Mark Wood, on the other hand, admitted that the England camp has had a discussion about the nature of pitch but without creating a bedlam in their minds.

“We've discussed the pitch. But I wouldn't say we discuss it at that length to worry about it. We have enough self-belief in our group that we can do something special. We've got spinners, we've got seam, we've got good batters and we've got a good recent history behind us.”

IMAGE: England skipper Ben Stokes during their training session in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Wood, however, acknowledged that the England players will have to do well on the tracks on offer during the series.

“We know that this is a massive task. It's not good coming here and rolling over thinking it's going to be tough because the pitches are not what we're used to. We have to find a way.

"We'll adapt. We've got a captain who always wants to take the game forward. So, it should be an entertaining series,” said Wood.

However, that adaptation just might not be an easy process for the Englishmen.

“We've had enough time to prepare the pitch. There will be help for both batsmen and bowlers, but as the match moves on it will turn, but I think, these players are experienced enough to apply themselves and make runs,” said an HCA official, who did not want to be named, told PTI. 

Bumrah absent from India training 

Indian players hit the ground and sweated out earnestly in Hyderabad on Tuesday despite the training session being an optional one.

All the squad members, except pacer Jasprit Bumrah, attended the nets that lasted a little over two hours.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Winning toss will be crucial'
'Winning toss will be crucial'
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
How England plan to tame Rohit Sharma & Co.
Can Arshdeep end India's search for...?
Can Arshdeep end India's search for...?
Actor playing Hanuman dies on stage as viewers clap
Actor playing Hanuman dies on stage as viewers clap
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta asks cops to book Rahul
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta asks cops to book Rahul
Sensex sinks 1,053 points; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Sensex sinks 1,053 points; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Will never forget: Yajman couples at consecration
Will never forget: Yajman couples at consecration

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

How Dravid's India plan to tackle England's Bazball

How Dravid's India plan to tackle England's Bazball

England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record

England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances