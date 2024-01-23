'Winning toss will be crucial in the Test series'

IMAGE: 'The Indian team will aim for 5-0 whitewash'. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Former India wicket-keeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes India will go for a clean sweep to push their standing in the World Test Championship table.

'I think the Indian team will aim for 5-0. I think they need a 4-0 win to get to the top of the WTC standings. Looking at the last cycle, India won a lot of overseas Tests. I don't think India need to change their approach,' Parthiv told Jio Cinema.

'It's the visiting teams that have to come up with different strategies. It remains to be seen whether Bazball will work here or not. If the ball spins, I don't think it will work here because there's too much quality in India's spin attack that includes Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar and Kuldeep.'

Parthiv feels the toss and first innings runs will play a crucial role in the series.

'Every venue will have its own character. We may see similar tracks in Hyderabad and Vizag. In Rajkot, if they prepare a good wicket, we may see a lot of runs being scored.'

'Their fast bowlers can hope to get some help in Dharamsala,' Parthiv added. 'At every venue, how many runs they get in the first innings, will be crucial. Winning the toss too will be crucial for them. If they lose the toss, it will be very difficult for them to come back.'

The India-England Test series will begin in Hyderabad on January 25, followed by other matches at Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamshala (March 7-11).