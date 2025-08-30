HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 30, 2025 14:08 IST

x

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Under Rahul Dravid, Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025 with four wins from 14 games to miss out on the play-offs. Photograph: BCCI

In a shock move, Rajasthan Royals announced the departure of Rahul Dravid as the head coach ahead of IPL 2026 next year in a social media post on Thursday.

Dravid had returned to Royals as the head coach for IPL 2025 after a successful tenure with the Indian team, following the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

The batting great had earlier spent three seasons at the Royals as a player from 2011 to 2013 before taking over as the mentor till 2015. 

Under Dravid, Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025 with four wins from 14 games to miss out on the play-offs.

'Rahul

has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,' Royals said in a statement on Instagram.

 

'As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill recovers from flu; to undergo fitness test
Gill recovers from flu; to undergo fitness test
RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims
RCB announces Rs 25 lakh aid for stampede victims
Rana, Rathi's Fiery DPL Clash Turns Ugly!
Rana, Rathi's Fiery DPL Clash Turns Ugly!
Who's Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw?
Who's Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw?
Slapgate: Sreesanth's Wife Threatens To Sue Lalit Modi
Slapgate: Sreesanth's Wife Threatens To Sue Lalit Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

Varanasi on Alert: Ganga River Inches Toward Danger Mark10:22

Varanasi on Alert: Ganga River Inches Toward Danger Mark

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta1:03

Mannara Chopra looks absolutely stunning in salwar-kurta

Trikuta Hills Vanish in Mist: Heavy Rains Blanket the Region0:49

Trikuta Hills Vanish in Mist: Heavy Rains Blanket the Region

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV