Home  » Cricket » Rana, Rathi's Fiery DPL Clash Turns Ugly!

Rana, Rathi's Fiery DPL Clash Turns Ugly!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
August 30, 2025 11:48 IST

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitesh Rana clashes with Digvesh Rathi during the Delhi Premier League match on Friday, August 30, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab Delhi Premier League T20/X

In a fiery Delhi Premier League T20 clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Friday, West Delhi Lions Captain Nitish Rana and South Delhi Superstarz Spinner Digvesh Rathi nearly came to blows after a heated verbal exchange.

The drama unfolded when Rathi aborted his delivery at the very last second when he saw left-hander Rana attempt the sweep shot.

Rana retaliated using the same tactics, pulling out of the next ball just when Rathi was about to bowl.

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitesh Rana is held back by South Delhi Superstarz players. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab Delhi Premier League T20/X

Rana and Rathi then exchanged a few words before the former reverse swept the leggie for a six over the off-side.

He taunted Rathi with his signature notebook celebration on his bat after hitting the six, which angered the spinner and he fired back with some angry words.

Digvesh Rathi

IMAGE: South Delhi Superstarz's Digvesh Rathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab Delhi Premier League T20/X

An angry Rana then charged towards Rathi but was stopped by the other players.

 

A charged-up Rana made his bat do the talking as he smashed an unbeaten 134 from 55 balls to power West Delhi Lions to an thumping seven wicket win in the Eliminator match.

Both players were slapped with hefty fines after the match for the clash.

Rathi was fined 80 per cent of his match fees while Rana was fine 50 per cent of the match fees for the code of conduct breach.

REDIFF CRICKET
