HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Karun Nair Hit In Nets! Will He Play 1st Test?

Karun Nair Hit In Nets! Will He Play 1st Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 19, 2025 11:45 IST

x

Karun Nair

IMAGE: Karun Nair was hit on the ribs during the nets ahead of Test return. Photograph: Karun Nair/Instagram
 

Hours before his long-awaited Test comeback, Karun Nair gave the Indian camp a brief scare after copping a blow to the ribs during a net session against pacer Prasidh Krishna.

The incident occurred ahead of the first Test against England, which begins on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Leeds.

According to a RevSportz report, Nair missed a rising delivery from Krishna that thudded into his midsection, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. The pacer immediately walked up to check on his team-mate, with Nair briefly pausing his session.

However, the 33 year old soon resumed batting and shared a light moment with the support staff, pointing to the spot where he was hit, thereby allaying any serious injury concerns.

Nair's return to the Test setup has been one of the feel-good stories in Indian cricket this year. Having last played a Test in 2017, the right-hander forced his way back into the side with a prolific domestic season. He was instrumental in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy title win, scoring consistently across formats.

India's five Test series against England marks the beginning of their 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship campaign, and Nair is widely expected to slot into the middle order in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Gill Recreate Dada's Leeds Heroics?
Can Gill Recreate Dada's Leeds Heroics?
'Baccha Log Accha Karega'
'Baccha Log Accha Karega'
Help Gill Pick India's Playing XI
Help Gill Pick India's Playing XI
Who Wanted Pujara Out Of The Team?
Who Wanted Pujara Out Of The Team?
Rishabh Pant set to overtake Dhoni
Rishabh Pant set to overtake Dhoni

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film 'Maa'0:45

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film...

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in Croatia4:13

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in...

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit2:31

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD