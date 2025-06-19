Karun Nair Hit In Nets! Will He Play 1st Test?

IMAGE: Karun Nair was hit on the ribs during the nets ahead of Test return. Photograph: Karun Nair/Instagram

Hours before his long-awaited Test comeback, Karun Nair gave the Indian camp a brief scare after copping a blow to the ribs during a net session against pacer Prasidh Krishna.

The incident occurred ahead of the first Test against England, which begins on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Leeds.

According to a RevSportz report, Nair missed a rising delivery from Krishna that thudded into his midsection, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. The pacer immediately walked up to check on his team-mate, with Nair briefly pausing his session.

However, the 33 year old soon resumed batting and shared a light moment with the support staff, pointing to the spot where he was hit, thereby allaying any serious injury concerns.

Nair's return to the Test setup has been one of the feel-good stories in Indian cricket this year. Having last played a Test in 2017, the right-hander forced his way back into the side with a prolific domestic season. He was instrumental in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy title win, scoring consistently across formats.

India's five Test series against England marks the beginning of their 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship campaign, and Nair is widely expected to slot into the middle order in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.