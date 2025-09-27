How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in finals.

A confident India will look to continue its winning run when they play a rejuvenated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, 2025.



This is the first time in 41 years that India and Pakistan will meet in an Asia Cup final.



India have won the Asia Cup a record eight times out of 16 editions played since the inaugural tournament in 1984 while Pakistan have won the tournament twice.



This is the sixth clash between the arch rivals in a major white ball tournament involving five or more teams.

Pakistan hold a 3-2 lead and India will be keen to settle scores.



A look at the India versus Pakistan encounters in big finals:



1985 World Championship of Cricket: India Won By 8 Wickets

IMAGE: The victorious Indian team celebrate beating Pakistan in the World Championship of Cricket final at Melbourne in 1985. Photograph: Screengrab via Star Sports/X

The World Championship of Cricket title clash at Melbourne in 1985 was the first-ever final between India and Pakistan.



1983 World Champions India dominated the final at the MCG.

Electing to bowl, Pakistan were restricted to a modest 176/9 in their 50 overs with Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan picking up three wickets each.



Krishnamachari Srikanth smashed a quickfire 67 from 77 balls, adding 103 for the opening wicket with Ravi Shastri, who made 63, as India cruised to an emphatic eight wicket victory.



1985 Austral-Asia Cup: Pakistan Won By 1 Wicket

IMAGE: Javed Miandad hit the last ball, bowled by Chetan Sharma, for a six over midwicket to give Pakistan a famous one wicket victory in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

This match still sends shivers down the spine of ardent cricket fans in both India and Pakistan.



Javed Miandad struck a last ball six to help Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah.



With four runs needed for victory from the last ball of the match, Miandad kept his cool as he smashed a full toss from pacer Chetan Sharma over midwicket for a six to give Pakistan a thrilling one wicket win and leave Indian fans shell-shocked.



Chasing 246, Miandad anchored Pakistan's innings with an unbeaten century, stroking an unbeaten 116 from 114 balls.



1994 Austral-Asia Cup: Pakistan Won By 39 Runs

Pakistan registered another victory against India in a multi-nation tournament final in Sharjah.



India's famed batting line-up came up woefully as they failed to chase down 251 in the 1994 Austral-Asia Cup final.



Aamir Sohail stroked 67, adding 96 runs for the opening wicket with Saeed Anwar (47) before Basit Ali smashed 57 but India's bowlers did well to restrict Pakistan to 250.



For India, their big guns including Sachin Tendulkar (24), Ajay Jadeja (0), Mohammad Azharuddin (3) failed to fire.

Vinod Kambli led the fightback with a cautious 59 but India finished well short, as they were bowled out for 211.



2007 T20 World Cup: India Won By 5 Runs

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The first ever World Cup final between India and Pakistan lived up to its top billing.



Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a young Indian side edged Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling finish in the inaugural T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg to script a famous moment for Indian cricket.



Gautam Gambhir smashed a brilliant 75 off 54 balls to steer India to 157/5. Pakistan struggled in the chase, reeling at 76/5 in the 11th over before Misbah-ul Haq revived their hopes.



With Pakistan needing 54 from 24 balls, Misbah brought Pakistan back in the contest with three sixes off Harbhajan Singh in the 17th over.



Little-known Joginder Sharma turned into an instant hero as he bowled the decisive last over, dismissing the dangerous Misbah with a mistimed scoop to short fine leg, sealing India's first World Cup title in 24 years.



2017 Champions Trophy: Pakistan Won By 180 runs

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate winning the 2017 Champions Trophy. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Pakistan handed India one of its biggest defeats in ODIs when they defeated the Men in Blue in the 2017 Champions Trophy final by a t/humping 180 runs.



An inspired Pakistan powered to victory riding on a scintillating hundred from opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir.



Zaman capitalised on a lucky escape off a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball to strike a superb 114 and lift Pakistan to a commanding 338 for four before they bundled out India for a lowly 158 in 30.3 overs to win the Champions Trophy for the first time.



Hardik Pandya hit a quickfire 76 from 43 balls but there were no other meaningful contributions from India's batting line-up.



This was Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win, but more importantly, it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big-ticket matches.