Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!

Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 27, 2025 19:41 IST

'Ideally, a couple of early wickets, especially Abhishek and Gill, that can definitely put India on a back-foot.'

Hardik-Tilak

IMAGE: India's middle-order batters have been inconsistent so far in the Asia Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has tipped India as favourites to land the Asia Cup title, but he urged Salman Agha's men to carry the confidence and momentum from the win over Bangladesh in the Super 4s into Sunday's final.

Pakistan defended a modest target of 136 against Bangladesh on Thursday to set up a final date against India.

"I hope so (Pakistan's bowling comes to the fore on Sunday too), and look, it's an India-Pakistan game. India definitely are favourites on Sunday,” Akram said. 

you guys have seen, cricket lovers have seen, I have seen, anything can happen in this format. One good innings, one spell can change the course of the game."

 

"Pakistan team should take this confidence, this momentum to Sunday and back themselves and play sensible cricket," he added.

The left-arm pace great said Pakistan can test India's middle-order if their new-ball attack delivers early breakthroughs especially by seeing the back of openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Gill and Abhishek had stitched a 105-run partnership in the Super 4s match against Pakistan on September 21.

"Ideally, a couple of early wickets, especially Abhishek and Gill, that can definitely put India on a back-foot. It should be a close game and I hope in the end, the best team will win," he added.

The final in Dubai will be the first-ever India-Pakistan summit clash in the 41-year history of Asia Cup, adding another chapter to cricket's most intense rivalry.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
Will India players shake hands with Naqvi after final?
Asia Cup Final Fever Grips Kashmir
Arshdeep Reveals His Super Over Success Mantra!
India, Kings Under Pressure!
