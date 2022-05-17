News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, will miss England tour

Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, will miss England tour

Source: PTI
May 17, 2022 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajinkya Rahane

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL, owing to a hamstring injury, the franchise said on Tuesday.

In an official announcement posted on its Twitter handle, KKR said, "Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery @ajinkyarahane88. The knights camp will miss you."

 

Rahane had undergone scans, which revealed that he had torn his tendon.

In a video posted in the same tweet, Rahane said, "I really enjoyed my time on and off the field with everyone. (I) Learnt a lot as a cricketer; about life; about everything. I will definitely come back stronger next year and I am sure we will do well as a team in the next game and hopefully we will go to Kolkata and the play-offs."

Kolkata will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mayank wants to 'forget' match against DC
Mayank wants to 'forget' match against DC
How Shardul wrecked havoc with the ball against PBKS
How Shardul wrecked havoc with the ball against PBKS
Punjab Loss Upsets Preity Zinta
Punjab Loss Upsets Preity Zinta
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model
Holiday In Greece Like A Super Model

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth

KKR eye big win, LSG look to seal play-off berth

'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'

'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances