Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahane lauds Kuldeep Yadav's attitude

Rahane lauds Kuldeep Yadav's attitude

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 23, 2021 17:41 IST
'You didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come'

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav maintained his composure despite not getting any chances in the playing XI. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba.

 

While he praised the boys for performing brilliantly on the field, he even mentioned how Kuldeep Yadav maintained his composure despite not getting any chances in the playing XI.

"This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals. I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI on Saturday.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing.

But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity.

