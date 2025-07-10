HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Radha Yadav to lead India A for Aus tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 10, 2025 17:12 IST

Shreyanka Patil was sidelined for a long time due to an unspecified injury will be making her India comeback

IMAGE: Shreyanka Patil has been sidelined from cricket since the Women's T20 World Cup last year, due to an unspecified injury. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and pacer Titas Sadhu continued to chart their way back from injuries as they were included in the India A squad on Thursday to tour Australia for a multi-format away series next month.

India will play three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and a four-day match between August 7 and 24.

Shreyanka has been absent from on-field action since last year's Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE with an unspecified injury.

 

However, Shreyanka has already been drafted into play in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) in September for defending champions Barbados Royals.

Sadhu, on the other hand, missed the tri-series in Sri Lanka, also involving South Africa, in April and did not travel to England for the ongoing white-ball tour as well because of an injury.

While Shreyanka's participation in the series against the Aussies will be subject to her getting clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Sadhu has obtained the same.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will lead the sides for T20 Internationals, ODIs and the four-day contest.

Opener Shafali Verma too has been named in all the squads.

The hard-hitting opener is having a rather underwhelming tour of England, having made just 101 runs from four matches with a highest of 47.

India T20I squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

ODI and four-day squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

India A schedule vs Australia

1st T20I: August 7 (all matches in Mackay)

2nd T20I: August 9

3rd T20I: August 10

1st ODI: August 13 (all matches in Norths, Brisbane)

2nd ODI: August 15

3rd ODI: August 17

4-day match: August 21-24: Allan Border Field.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
