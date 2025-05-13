HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rabada returns! SA name squad for WTC Final vs Aus

May 13, 2025 15:32 IST

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada spent a month on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League after testing positive for a recreational drug at this year's SA20 competition. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

South Africa have included Kagiso Rabada in their squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's from June 11-15 following the fast bowler's return from a suspension having tested positive for a banned substance.

Rabada spent a month on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League after testing positive for a recreational drug at this year's SA20 competition.

He is likely to lead the fast-bowling attack with seamers Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson also in the squad. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy are the two specialist spin options.

 

Captain Temba Bavuma heads the list of batters along with Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham, while Kyle Verreynne is the specialist wicket-keeper in the squad.

"Over the past 18 months, we've worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit," coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we've stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We've selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord's."

South Africa finished top of the WTC table to earn their place in the final. They will play a four-day warm-up fixture against Zimbabwe in Arundel from June 3-6.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
