Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara's 79-ball 107 in vain for Sussex

Pujara's 79-ball 107 in vain for Sussex

August 13, 2022 12:40 IST
Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a boundary during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Warwickshire, at Edgbaston, on Friday.

IMAGE: Sussex's Cheteshwar Pujara hits a boundary during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Warwickshire, at Edgbaston, on Friday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Star India batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored 22 runs in an over en route to a scintillating 107 off 79 balls for Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Friday.

However, his fine knock was in a losing cause as Sussex fell short by four runs while chasing Warwickshire's 310 for 6.

 

India's batting mainstay in Tests was in ominous touch as he slammed three fours and a six in the 45th over off medium pacer Liam Norwell to keep Sussex in the chase.

Overall, Pujara smashed seven fours and two sixes during his innings. He was dismissed off the first ball of the 49th over by Oliver Hannon-Dalby as Sussex finished at 306 for 7.

Pandya snaps three wickets

Meanwhile, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya played an important role in Warwickshire’s victory, making amends for a two-ball duck with a three-wicket haul.

Pandya took the wickets of Ali Orr (81), Tom Clark (30) and Delray Rawlins (11) to return figures of 10-0-51-3.

Earlier, Robert Yates hit a 111-ball 114, while Will Rhodes (76) and Michael Burgess (58) cracked fifties to take Warwickshire to a 300-plus total.

Phillips stars as NZ whip Windies in second T20I
India in conundrum over Kohli, Rahul ahead of WC
Pandyas Chill Out In Greece!
Hizb chief son, Bitta Karate's wife sacked by JK govt
Phillips stars as NZ whip Windies in second T20I
'Would've ended up dead if...': Shinde on his revolt
India's daily Covid cases drop below 16K-mark, 68 die
