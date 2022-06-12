News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3

June 12, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope bats during Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Sunday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ollie Pope closed in on his second Test century and opener Alex Lees hit his maiden fifty as England reached 195/2 at lunch on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Nottingham on Sunday.

 

Resuming on 90/1 after the touring side posted a dominant 553 thanks to a well-crafted 190 by Daryl Mitchell, England continued to score runs freely at a sunny Trent Bridge to trail by 358 runs at the interval.

Pope, who had taken advantage of a dropped catch to race to his half-century on the second day, was unbeaten on 84 with former captain Joe Root on 35 not out, after Lees departed following a poor shot.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats during Day 3. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lees excelled in good batting conditions as he fluently drove pace bowler Tim Southee for two fours before reaching his first Test fifty with a four on the leg-side off Kyle Jamieson.

On 67, however, he chased a wide delivery from Matt Henry to edge it to Mitchell at slip and the fielder made no mistake having dropped the left-hander early in his innings, ending a solid second-wicket partnership of 141.

It was a disappointing end for the 29-year-old Lees, who lasted 125 balls and hit 11 fours.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate after Matt Henry picked up the wicket of Alex Lees. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Root, whose unbeaten 115 guided England to a five-wicket win in the opening test, endured nervy moments and was lucky to survive after flashing at a delivery from Southee who also dropped him in the slip cordon.

The third and final Test match starts at Headingley on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shanaka helps Sri Lanka avoid Australia T20 whitewash
Shanaka helps Sri Lanka avoid Australia T20 whitewash
PIX: Fans pack stadium as Team India practice
PIX: Fans pack stadium as Team India practice
Hardik on winning battles against his demons
Hardik on winning battles against his demons
IPL media rights: Bid goes past Rs 42,000 cr
IPL media rights: Bid goes past Rs 42,000 cr
Why EVMs are not used in presidential elections
Why EVMs are not used in presidential elections
Prophet row: 'Thousands' booked in 'tense' Ranchi
Prophet row: 'Thousands' booked in 'tense' Ranchi
Will sprinter Hima Das return to 400m race?
Will sprinter Hima Das return to 400m race?

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Cheers! Mitchell's six lands into fan's beer glass

Cheers! Mitchell's six lands into fan's beer glass

Mitchell unfazed about missing 200, dropping catches

Mitchell unfazed about missing 200, dropping catches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances