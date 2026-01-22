HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Trolls India Over Handshake Snub

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 22, 2026 14:40 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Captain Salman Agha did not shake hands at the toss during Asia Cup 2025. Photograph: Rediff Archives

 

Key Point

  • In a promo for their T20I series against Australia, Pakistan hinted at India's handshake refusal with the line, 'Handshake bhool gaye aap, shaayad humaare padosiyaan ke wahaan rukhe the.'

The tension between India and Pakistan wasn't limited to the match but was visible off the field too during their Asia Cup clash in Dubai in September 2025.

The usual gestures of sportsmanship were missing at the toss, Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha avoided eye contact and didn't shake hands. While Indian players celebrated their victory with hugs and high-fives among themselves, there was no interaction between the two sides.

 

Handshake tradition disappears

India's decision to skip handshakes throughout the tournament was a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and a show of solidarity with Operation Sindoor. That tension carried through to the final: After India's five wicket win over Pakistan on September 28, 2025, the Men in Blue refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, during the presentation ceremony.

The no-handshake pattern has been repeated across senior men's Asia Cup, the women's ODI World Cup, Rising Stars Asia Cup T20, and Under-19 Asia Cup matches.

Pakistan’s hospitality ad sparks fresh debate

Salman Ali Agah

Pakistan, however, appeared to turn the handshake snub into a subtle jab.

Ahead of their T20I series against Australia, the Pakistan cricket board released a promotional video intended to highlight hospitality for visiting fans. But the final scene sparked controversy: A tourist exits a cab without shaking hands with the driver, who quips, 'Handshake bhool gaye aap, shaayad humaare padosiyaan ke wahaan rukhe the (You forgot the handshake; perhaps you stayed at our neighbour's place).'

The line was widely interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players.

The video, which also featured Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has become a recurring talking point. Clips from the promo quickly went viral.

Earlier, in a playful counter, Australian cricketers had also mocked

the handshake debate ahead of their ODI series against India in October 2025, trying out exaggerated alternatives -- from fist-and-palm gestures to 'Italian salutes'.

