PSL 2026: Angry Babar Azam slams Kohli comparison

Following a PSL win, Babar Azam delivers a sharp rebuke to a reporter's question comparing him to Virat Kohli, highlighting the pressure and scrutiny he faces regarding his finishing abilities in cricket.

IMAGE: Babar Azam was the top scorer for his team with 43 runs off 37 balls. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Babar Azam criticised a reporter's question comparing him to Virat Kohli's ability to consistently finish matches.

The reporter questioned Babar's finishing abilities after Peshawar Zalmi's victory in PSL 2026.

Babar Azam defended his record, dismissing the notion that he doesn't finish matches.

Babar Azam lost his cool with a reporter after being asked about comparisons with Virat Kohli following Peshawar Zalmi’s four-wicket win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 on Wednesday.

During the post-match press conference, a reporter brought up the Kohli comparison, pointing out that the former India captain is known for finishing matches consistently and asking Babar to respond to claims that he lacks that trait.

Leading Peshawar Zalmi, Babar was the top scorer for his team with 43 runs off 37 balls. He got off to a solid start and helped his side chase a modest target of 146 but he couldn’t carry the innings deep to the very end.

Seeing this, a reporter questioned his ability to ‘finish games’, Babar was unimpressed.

‘Virat Kohli has a similar range of shots to you, but he finishes matches consistently, which is something people say you lack. Since many compare you to him, what are your views on that comparison?’ the journalist asked at the press conference.

Babar didn’t hold back, ‘Let’s end this here. Keep such thoughts to yourself. Stop the comparisons and move on. It’s your misconception that I haven’t finished matches,’ he said.

Babar Azam's Criticism and Respect for Kohli

Babar has often faced criticism, especially in T20 cricket, with questions over his strike-rate and ability to chase big totals.

Yet, despite the scrutiny, he has always shown respect for Virat Kohli, calling him one of the best in the world and a role model.