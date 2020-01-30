Proud to be your son: Ben Stokes on dad's recovery

Last updated on: January 30, 2020 09:49 IST

'You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us.'

IMAGE: Ben Stokes with his father Gerard and mother Deb. Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

England all-rounder Ben Stokes wrote a heartfelt note for his father and hailed his strength after he made a full recovery and was discharged from hospital.



Stokes' father Gerard, 64, spent 37 days in a hospital in Johannesburg where he was admitted before England's first Test against South Africa on December 23.

"37 days in hospital 3 surgery's and he's finally on his way home. You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us, I am so proud to be your son. And as for you, mam, behind every man is a stronger woman you are incredible #GedandDeb," the star all-rounder said on his Instagram post.



Stokes had played a key role in helping England beat South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town, following which he had made a hand gesture to pay tribute to his father.



Stokes' father Gerard, who is a former New Zealand rugby league football player, had to amputate part of his middle finger after an injury during his playing days because he couldn't afford the surgery.



Despite his father being in hospital, the 28-year-old showed great resolve to score 318 runs and claim 10 wickets in the Test series against South Africa and was rightly named the player of the series as the visitors claimed a 3-1 series victory.