News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shaw set for English county stint after Duleep Trophy

Shaw set for English county stint after Duleep Trophy

Source: PTI
July 01, 2023 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw has been advised to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique and also get back into the groove by playing matches continuously over a period of time. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Talented Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw will be plying his trade for English county side Northamptonshire after finishing his Duleep Trophy engagements later this month.

 

The 23-year-old is currently out of India contention and it is understood that people close to him have advised him to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique and also get back into the groove by playing matches continuously over a period of time.

"Yes, Prithvi will be leaving once he finishes his Duleep Trophy assignment for West Zone. He is likely to play the July 19-22 game against Somerset if all goes well," a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

It is expected that the dashing opener will play the entire Royal London Cup one day tournament for the Northants.

Shaw, who had scored a mammoth 379 in a Ranji game against Assam, didn't have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals but the kind of talent he is, one expects that county stint will help get his mojo back and be in national contention post ODI World Cup when another round of transition would take place across the formats.

If Prithvi leaves for the UK after the Duleep final (July 12-16), he might miss the Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal one-day meet starting July 24. But it is expected that the BCCI brass will allow him to play in the UK where he is expected to face better quality bowling attack in Division 1 compared to what he would get in India.

If a player, who is not on national duty gets a county contract, the BCCI normally gives No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dropping Pujara from Tests a positive move'
'Dropping Pujara from Tests a positive move'
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India
ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India
SC relief for Teesta Setalvad after 'surrender' order
SC relief for Teesta Setalvad after 'surrender' order
Credit card spends overseas not to be included in LRS
Credit card spends overseas not to be included in LRS
'I doubted...': Manipur CM on why he offered to quit
'I doubted...': Manipur CM on why he offered to quit
Pawar's 'Devendrawasi' jibe at Fadnavis over bus crash
Pawar's 'Devendrawasi' jibe at Fadnavis over bus crash

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Windies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

Windies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

We did not give 100 per cent effort: WI captain Hope

We did not give 100 per cent effort: WI captain Hope

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances