Shaw needs to be more disciplined off the field: Jaffer

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 10, 2020 13:02 IST
'He is a special player, without a doubt and the shots he plays if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag, who can completely demolish the attack.'

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: After an impressive Test debut against the West Indies, Prithvi Shaw was handed an eight-month ban for a doping violation last year. Photograph: PTI

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer compared Prithvi Shaw to the great Virender Sehwag but also said the Mumbaikar needs a more disciplined lifestyle off the field.

 

After an impressive Test debut against the West Indies, Shaw was handed an eight-month ban for a doping violation last year.

After the completion of the ban, he returned to competitive cricket and played during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

"I also feel his lifestyle off the field, he (Shaw) needs to probably get more disciplined there. He has the game to succeed at the international level but he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also," Jaffer told former India opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's youtube channel.

Jaffer, who is the highest run getter in Ranji Trophy, said once he gets set Shaw has the ability to demolish the best of bowling attacks.

"I think he is a special player, without a doubt and the shots he plays if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag, who can completely demolish the attack," added Jaffer, who announced his retirement in March this year.

According to Jaffer, Shaw needs to understand his game better as he falls into the trap laid by the opposition.

"But somewhere I feel, he needs to understand (his game), where he needs to take a little bit of backseat. He has been out couple of times on short balls and he falls into that trap. He needs to  understand that," said Jaffer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
