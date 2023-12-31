News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024

Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 31, 2023 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rohit Sharma-led India lost in the finals of the ICC 50-over World Cup and the WTC

IMAGE: The Rohit Sharma-led India lost in the finals of the ICC 50-over World Cup and the WTC. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday hoped that Team India would start winning titles in the coming year.

 

"It's been a year of 'What could have been' for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has eluded them for more than a decade now. Wishing the best for Team India in the coming year and always," Prasad wrote.

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 -- the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, the 'Men in Blue' reached the final of ICC Cricket World Cup at home. They reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, but failed to lift the trophies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
How Tendulkar aced SA conditions
Hussain has big expectations from 'box office' Pant
Hussain has big expectations from 'box office' Pant
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
Gill is playing too aggressively in Tests: Gavaskar
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers doubles defeat
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs action
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

What India need to do to win 2nd Test at Cape Town...

'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'

'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances