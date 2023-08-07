News
Pooran fined for criticising umpires after heroic win

Pooran fined for criticising umpires after heroic win

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 23:14 IST
Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran blazed his way to a match-winning 67 off 40 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

West Indies' wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran, the hero of their two-wicket victory over India in the second T20 International, on Monday has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for publicly criticising the umpires during the match in Providence, Guyana.

Pooran's was a Level 1 offence and he was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match".

Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to Pooran's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

 

The incident occurred following the review of a LBW decision in the fourth over of the India innings. Pooran criticised the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Chasing 153, the West Indies' rode Pooran's 40-ball 67 to win the match with seven balls to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. 

 

