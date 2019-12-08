Pollard 10 runs away from batting milestone in T20Is

December 08, 2019 16:46 IST

IMAGE: Keiron Pollard is leading the West Indies in the ongoing T20I series in India. Photograph: BCCI

As India and West Indies gear up to face-off in the second T20I on Sunday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will look to achieve a batting milestone in the shortest format of the game.

Pollard is just 10 runs away from smashing 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if the batsman manages to do so, he will become the fourth Windies batsmen to achieve the feat.

Pollard played a gutsy knock in the first T20I against India -- his late onslaught enabled West Indies to score 207 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 94 runs while KL Rahul amassed 62 runs as they chased down the target with eight balls to spare and beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday.

India leads the three-match series by 1-0.