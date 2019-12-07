Amitabh praises Kohli using famous Amar, Akbar Anthony monologue

December 07, 2019 16:41 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli teases Kesrick Williams during the first T20I match between India and the West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Following Virat Kohli’s awe-inspiring innings against the West Indies in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan praised the Indian captain on social media.

Bachchan had warned everyone to not mess with Kohli as he always manages to make the opponent pay on the field. Using his dialogue from the cult movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony', he came up with an analogy to describe Kohli's attitude.

“Yaar kitni baar bola maee tere ko... ki Virat ko mat chhed, mat cched, mat chhed... pann suntaainch kidhar hai tum... abhi parchi likh ke de diya na haath mein!!! Dekh dekh.. WI ka chehra dekh; kitna maara usko, kitna maara!! (with due respects to Anthony bhai, of AAA )” (Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don't tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies' face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai)," Bachchan tweeted in Hindi

After reading Bachchan Sr’s tweet, Kohli thanked the Bollywood star and called him an inspiration.

"Haha love the dialogue, Sir. You're always an inspiration," Kohli tweeted.

In the match against Windies, Kohli was seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli clearly remembered it.

This innings of 94 by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.