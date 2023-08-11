News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Playing in World Cup a 'tough goal' for Williamson

Playing in World Cup a 'tough goal' for Williamson

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 17:59 IST
IMAGE: Kane Williamson had undergone in April this year for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Kane Williamson admitted that chances of him playing in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India remain 'slim' as the New Zealand batsman continues his recuperation from a surgery.

Williamson had gone under the knives in April this year for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee.

 

Williamson had suffered the injury while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad.

"To be at the World Cup is always special. It's still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time," Williamson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Yeah, obviously slim, and still, you know, a tough goal. However, something like that (World Cup) in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements,” he added.

The 33-year-old batsman will join the New Zealand squad in England. The Kiwis will play four T20Is and as many ODIs in the trip between August and September.

Williamson will continue his rehab with his teammates in England.

"There's been some nice little progressions and working through some of those little milestones and return to the running phase, which I am in at the moment. It is obviously a bit of a slow journey," said Williamson.

The stylish right-hander, who has made 6,555 runs from 161 ODIs at 47.85, was also not ready to commit himself to a possible return during New Zealand's series against Bangladesh in late September.

"It is a tricky one. It is a lot about the healing element as well. You can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence.

"But the actual healing is what has to happen and there are a lot of things to really assess before that time. So, that (Bangladesh) series, by all accounts, is too early," he said.

Williamson also hoped that he could restart the regular net sessions at the earliest.

"You're really trying to exaggerate some of the movements and get them better prepared for the higher intensity stuff. But you know, it is progressing nicely, and hopefully not too far away," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
